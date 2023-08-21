Local company organises workshop to combat back to school anxiety

Local mum and owner of Accelerate Empowerment, Paula Sampson Lawrence says "For many children, going back to school can stir up a lot nerves and mixed emotions. For children who are entering a transition year such as year 3 and year 7, there is the added worry of making new friends, getting used to a whole new environment and schedule. We want to alleviate some of that anxiety by getting them to discuss their fears, set goals and really help them have a successful transition back to school."

The fear of not fitting in and the pressures of academic work are also aspects of school that causes worry in children. Many children often feel overwhelmed and refuse to go to school, which in turn can put pressure on parents who struggle to convince them to go in. School avoidance has been on the rise in recent years, and particulalry after Covid. Starting school confidently and positively in September can help massively by setting a good precedent.

The Back to school workshop is called "Best Year Yet! Back to School Prep" and is taking place on Saturday 26th August 2023 from 10am - 12pm at Ashland Lakeside, MK6. The workshop is aimed at girls at aged 8 - 13 years old and activities include discussions, games, vision board making and goal setting.

In addition, there will be a visit from a minitature pony that the girls can pet, groom and interact with. Interacting with animals has been well documented to improve children's emotional and social skills and can improve overall wellbeing. To book a place on the workshop. please visit

https://www.accelerateempowerment.com/event-details/best-year-yet-back-to-school-prep