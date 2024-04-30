Local digital agency launches ‘Pioneer Programme’ to nurture next generation of STEM talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The programme, launching this week, is a work experience initiative designed to provide students with the skills needed to kickstart a successful career in STEM related careers, such as web development and technology.

Red Giraffe has been offering internships and work experience placements to students for several years through its existing relationships with local schools, including MK Academy and The Hazeley Academy. Due to the growth of the agency, the agency is now taking this a step further to launch a full programme, with its own identity and formal structure.

Joe Gilbert, Managing Director at Red Giraffe, says: “As a digital agency in Milton Keynes, we’re committed to developing the next generation of tech leaders. MK is the city of innovation, and as big digital and tech innovators, we feel this makes us the ideal place to develop future talent in Milton Keynes.

Red Giraffe's Pioneer Programme: Bright Futures For All

He adds: “We’ve already welcomed five bright students through our door this year for work experience, and we’re excited to welcome more in the coming months.”

The ‘Red Giraffe Pioneer Programme’ offers a structured way of learning new skills for students that are interested in design, technology, digital marketing and website development. It provides students with the opportunity to:

Gain real-world experience working alongside an expert team of web designers, developers and account managers.

Learn all the latest trends in the world of web design, SEO, PPC, social media and digital strategy.

Develop a strong skillset in industry-standard digital systems and platforms through interactive learning and on-the-job training.

Experience the daily running of a leading digital agency, from joining client management and project briefings, through to team work and problem solving.

Build a professional network with experienced mentors who have a shared interest for all things digital.

Work on real client projects to enhance student portfolios for demonstrating capabilities to future employers.

The programme takes place over a one-week period, for focused learning across various digital marketing disciplines. As part of this, the team actively helps students build a portfolio of work, for a customised approach to skills development that is catered to individual needs.

The agency will also liaise with education settings before, during and after the work experience placement to ensure learning outcomes are delivered through the programme.

Whether you’re a school seeking work experience opportunities for your students, or a student looking to secure a placement for yourself, please get in touch to find out more.

For more information, please visit Red Giraffe or contact Kacie Foskett, Marketing Manager, at [email protected] or call the main office on 01908 044348.