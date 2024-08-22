Local MK boy aged only 10 gets his first GCSE
But that's not where this home educating family from Stony Stratford stop. Rafael's sister Anaya, aged 12, also achieved an A* in the same exam.
Both children studied incredibly hard in preparation for their modern languages exam, with Rafael sitting the first part of it at the age of nine.
"After all our study, we actually found the exam quite easy," they both said after leaving the hall, where they sat amongst candidates four to six years older then them.
Parents Carlos and Nyla are incredibly proud of their children. "Lots of people advised that the children were too young. We believed in them from the start and knew they had the potential," they said.
They have their sights set on their GCSE in Maths next year.
