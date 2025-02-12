Local MP visits Ashbrook School to inspire young learners

On Friday, 7th February, Chris Curtis, the Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes North, visited Ashbrook School.

Ashbrook School is part of Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 20 schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.

During the visit, Headteacher Mr. Ainscow guided Chris on a tour of the school, showcasing learning from Foundation to Year 2. The children displayed their usual exceptional behaviour, demonstrating high levels of engagement in each class as they worked towards their curriculum goals. In Year 2, the use of iPads was highlighted, and Mr. Ainscow explained the impact of the ‘Futures’ project. The ‘Futures’ project across all IFtL schools that aims to use technology as one way of increasing equity in learning and accessibility of the curriculum. The project aims to unlock opportunities for all IFtL learners to find out more about our world, learn together when geographically apart, and develop skills for a world that will continue to advance in ways not yet dreamed of in their lifetimes.

Mr. Ainscow added, "IFtL's commitment to investing in immersive learning technologies ensures accessibility, enhances engagement, and supports each child's learning. Through careful integration of technology and adaptive learning approaches, pupils are empowered with valuable digital skills."

Leadership opportunities for students at Ashbrook were celebrated, with Youth Parliament representatives having the chance to meet Chris Curtis, an elected member of the UK Parliament. Mr. Ainscow emphasized the importance of ensuring that every child’s voice is heard within the school and that their ideas contribute meaningfully to the local community.

Additionally, Mr. Ainscow shared some of the significant initiatives Ashbrook is currently involved in, including Milton Keynes City Council’s ‘Making Connections’ project, which focuses on developing a trauma-informed approach to support children with attachment needs. He also highlighted his participation in the ‘Climate Wise’ programme, which aims to enhance climate change education and create a lasting impact. The two Youth Parliament members were thrilled to share their experiences and contributions to the cross-trust Youth Parliament initiatives, highlighting the power of pupil voice and collaboration in shaping meaningful change. Mr. Ainscow spoke about the strength of the IFtL family and the positive impact of schools working collaboratively, particularly Ashbrook’s close links with Holmwood School and Nursery and Two Mile Ash School.

An in-depth discussion took place regarding local, regional, and national issues. Topics such as Ofsted reporting, school funding, and SEND, which remain key national issues, were also discussed. During the visit, Mr. Ainscow extended an invitation to Chris Curtis to spend a day at Ashbrook as a teaching assistant, offering an opportunity to gain firsthand experience of working in schools. It is hoped that Chris and other MPs will take up similar opportunities in the future.