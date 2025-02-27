Local nursery gets outstanding

Acorn at Westcroft

Acorn Early Years, the largest provider of Early Years Care and Education in Milton Keynes, are celebrating a double success – their first two nurseries to be inspected by Ofsted this year have both been rated Outstanding in all areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of these, Acorn at Westcroft, is now one of six Acorn nurseries with the top grading. The Westcroft nursery is one of Acorn’s largest and was acquired by Acorn from the city council in 2012.

The Westcroft nursery was described by the inspector as “a hive of busy, meaningful learning” with “a flexible and highly ambitious curriculum.” The staff team “understand exactly what children need to learn and how to help them to make rapid progress in their development,” and the inspector commented on the “happy and calm atmosphere” in the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a busy start to the year for Acorn, as they also opened a new nursery at Wolverton Mill, taking over one previously operated by Bright Horizons. Zoe Raven, Acorn’s founder and CEO, said “we are thrilled to have the hard work of our teams recognised with such great Ofsted reports, and taking on another nursery has enabled us to offer places to families on our waiting lists.” Some places are still available at the new nursery. For further details visit www.acornearlyyears.org.uk