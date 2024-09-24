Local school enjoy Ministerial visit
Andrew Gwynne, The Minister for Health and Social Care visited the school to help launch The National Fitness Day.
He was joined by the newly elected Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central, Emily Darlington.
Mr Gwynne took part in a Year One gymnastics lesson showcasing his star and tuck jump skills, eagerly took a turn on the outdoor gym equipment, climbed to the apex of the space net, and had an impromptu race with a group of children. He met with senior leaders and children, sharing his commitment to raise the awareness of having a healthy lifestyle to all members of the community, with this year’s theme, ‘Your health is for life’.
