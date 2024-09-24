Local school enjoy Ministerial visit

Caroline Haslett Primary School was paid a visit by The Right Honourable Andrew Gwynne, The Minister for Health and Social Care

Mr Gwynne took part in a Year One gymnastics lesson showcasing his star and tuck jump skills, eagerly took a turn on the outdoor gym equipment, climbed to the apex of the space net, and had an impromptu race with a group of children. He met with senior leaders and children, sharing his commitment to raise the awareness of having a healthy lifestyle to all members of the community, with this year’s theme, ‘Your health is for life’.