Local schools ‘riding high’ on learning

Milton Keynes based charity Ride High launched their Hobby the Horse educational programme in local schools earlier this year.

Working with 14 schools in Milton Keynes this fun and educational programme is matched to the Key Stage 1 Curriculum and has been enabling delivery within various lessons to support key areas of children’s learning and development.

Participating schools receive a selection of resources, and the children were tasked with collecting products that could be used and recycled to create their Hobby the Horse design.

Local children taking part in the Hobby the Horse programme

The main objective of the programme is to teach children in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas the importance of recycling, how they can implement it into their everyday lives and the importance of giving back to their local community.

Ride High delivers programmes that support young people who are going through difficult times by providing a unique learning environment. All their members are referred to them from schools, social workers and other services and many suffer with mental health challenges.

Olivia Sugdon, Ride High said: “We are delighted with the success of our school’s educational programme. The feedback has been fantastic, and we are already planning next year’s programme.

“We designed the programme to be inclusive for all learners and it is free for schools to take part, with the fundraising element of the project helping us to continue working with children who need it most and supporting them to become happy, confident young people.

“A big thank you to one of our major sponsors, Cawleys, as without the support of businesses like them we would not be able to create such a fantastic programme.”

Anna Cawley, Strategy and Communications Director, Cawleys said: “As part of our social value strategy we are determined to form long-term relationships with our chosen charities and become part of their business - offering much needed practical and bespoke support and guidance.

“We provide Ride High with a range of tailored support – from free waste collections to helping plan fundraising events. The Hobby the Horse programme is a fantastic initiative, and we are proud to be involved.”

Ride High are now in the planning stages for next year’s programme and are looking for more corporate supporters like Cawleys to help them roll out their school programme across the country in 2024.

To find out more about Ride High visit www.ridehigh.org