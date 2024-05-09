Lord Grey Sixth Form students lend a helping hand to Age UK Milton Keynes

Students from Lord Grey Sixth Form in Milton Keynes have taken an active role in supporting Age UK Milton Keynes' "Hospital Aftercare Service."The sixth formers collected and donated several essential household items to help elderly patients as they transition from hospital to home.

Age UK Milton Keynes' "Hospital Aftercare Service" assists elderly patients as they return to their homes after a hospital stay, providing the necessities to ensure a smooth and comfortable recovery. The support from the students of Lord Grey Sixth Form plays a crucial role in extending the care that these patients receive beyond the hospital walls. "We are immensely grateful to the students at Lord Grey Sixth Form for their enthusiastic support," said Age UK Milton Keynes Event and Community Fundraiser, Simon Tuck. "Their contributions will make a significant difference to the lives of elderly patients in our community, providing them with the comfort and essentials they need during their recovery." The students at Lord Grey Sixth Form took the initiative to organize a collection drive, gathering items like toiletries, and non-perishable food. The outpouring of support from students, teachers, and parents demonstrated the school's commitment to community service and the power of collective action. "Participating in this project has been incredibly rewarding for the sixth form students," remarked sixth-form Teacher, Laura Hussey. "Knowing that our efforts will make a tangible difference in someone's life is truly gratifying. We're thankful for the opportunity to work with Age UK Milton Keynes and look forward to future collaborations." The partnership between Lord Grey Sixth Form and Age UK Milton Keynes is a testament to the positive impact that young people can have on their communities. As the students continue to make a difference, Age UK Milton Keynes invites others to join in supporting their ongoing efforts to help elderly patients through the "Hospital Aftercare Service." For more information about Age UK Milton Keynes and the "Hospital Aftercare Service," or to find out how you can contribute, visit their website at Age UK Milton Keynes Hospital Aftercare Service page.