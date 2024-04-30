Major award for Newport Pagnell nursery following parent praise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell has scooped a major award after parents gave it a perfect 10/10 score to make it ‘Top 20’ out of 2,311 of the best UK early years providers in the South East of England.

Thousands of parent recommendations for the best Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Good’ early years settings, were scrutinised to create the regional league tables for Daynurseries, the leading online Early Years directory and industry website, in their Annual Awards.

Celebrating the Daynurseries Award, Danielle Wright, Manager of the setting on Westbury Lane, Newport Pagnell, said:

Meadow View Day Nursery, which has been voted 'Top 20' in the South East of England

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognised with this award and are so pleased to know that our families are so happy with the care and education we are providing. This is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team and the strong parent partnership on which we pride ourselves. We are committed to providing each and every child with the best start in life and couldn’t be more delighted with this outcome.”

The award is based on the nursery’s online recommendations from parents, relatives and guardians of children at Meadow View, which is part of the award-winning, employee-owned Childbase Partnership, which also topped Nursery World league tables this year after being ranked No.1 in the UK for quality of early years care and education.

The most recent Meadow View parent review on Daynurseries reads;

“A brilliant nursery where staff really do care about each and every child. My daughter had been to two different nurseries before here and she loves it here. She loves going in each day to see the staff and her friends and what activities are planned for that day. The out of hours events they put the effort to put on are a fantastic bonus as well! Watching her grow and develop during her time here has been amazing! The staff really do feel like extended family members who love and care for my daughter like a fairy godmother should! I will be so sad when she leaves!”

An Eco-Nursery, sending zero waste to landfill and holding the highest Eco-Schools accolade of a Green Flag with Distinction for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation, Meadow View Day Nursery boasts large imaginative in and outdoor age-appropriate play and learning spaces for children aged six weeks to nearly five years.

Amanda Hopkins, Daynurseries.co.uk Reviews Manager said:

“We would like to congratulate Meadow View on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the South East of England. Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.”

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning. We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

