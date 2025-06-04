Maths, games and birthday cake – Mathnasium of Milton Keynes East celebrates a brilliant first year

It was all smiles and sums in Milton Keynes this weekend as families flocked to Mathnasium of Milton Keynes East to celebrate the centre’s very first birthday.

The event, held on Saturday 31st May, welcomed dozens of local children and their parents for a day packed with maths-themed games, challenges, prizes – and, of course, birthday cake.

Since opening its doors in 2024, Mathnasium of Milton Keynes East has supported children from Reception to GCSE level with its unique, confidence-boosting approach to maths. To mark a successful first year, the team hosted a celebratory event full of fun activities designed to show that learning maths can be exciting, hands-on and enjoyable for all ages.

Among the guests was Mayor, Councillor James Lancaster, who joined in the celebrations and met with the team, the children and their families. He praised the centre’s impact on local education and its commitment to helping children thrive in a subject that so many traditionally find challenging.

“It was a fantastic day,” said Centre Director René Scholtz. “We launched Mathnasium because we wanted to make maths more accessible and enjoyable for children in our community. Seeing so many happy faces, proud parents and children genuinely having fun with maths – it was a real moment of pride for all of us.”

As part of the festivities, children took part in interactive maths games and challenges – with prizes awarded throughout the day. Plenty of refreshments were also on hand to keep energy levels high.

One local parent, whose daughter has been attending sessions since early this year, was full of praise: “The team at Mathnasium have completely changed the way my daughter feels about maths. She used to get anxious before homework, but now she’s actually excited to show us what she’s learned. The birthday event was brilliant – fun, welcoming and a lovely way to celebrate the centre’s success.”

This sentiment was echoed by the children at the event, with one child saying: “It was brilliant! The games were really fun, and I liked that you had to use your brain to figure things out. It didn’t feel like normal maths – it was way more fun. I even won a prize for one of the challenges, and the cake was awesome!”

With a growing team of instructors and a strong reputation for making maths fun and achievable, René and his Assistant Centre Director, Jeff Baker, are excited for what the future holds.

“Our first year has flown by,” said Jeff. “This event was a celebration of everything we’ve achieved so far, but also a look ahead to all the students we’ll continue to support in the years to come.”

For more information about Mathnasium of Milton Keynes East, visit www.mathnasium.com/uk/maths-centres/miltonkeyneseast