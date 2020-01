Mayor of Milton Keynes Sam Crooks went back to the classroom for a day to take part in a question and answer session at Bushfield School.

The event was declared a success, and parents from the Wolverton school have taken to social media to thank Cllr Crooks.

Sam proved a hit with the young pupils

One wrote: "Thank you... My son really enjoyed himself and said the mayor is really funny."

Another mum said; "My daughter had a wonderful time. Thankyou to everyone."