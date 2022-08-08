Milton Keynes based Open University is finalist in awards that champion social mobility

The awards recognise and celebrate UK organisations in their efforts to improve social mobility, both within their workforce and beyond. It’s organised by societal change charity, Making The Leap.

SOMOs were the first national awards dedicated to social mobility, and their aim is to raise awareness by sharing the innovative work of forward-thinking organisations working to improve social mobility.

This year’s list of finalists comprises of organisations and individuals from a variety of industries who have demonstrated their commitment to advancing social mobility and the efficacy of the initiatives they have created.

The Open University is a finalist in awards that champion social mobility

Jhumar Johnson, chief of staff to The Open University’s Vice Chancellor, said: “Becoming a finalist is a great achievement. The Open University’s mission is to be open to people, places, methods and ideas - and this has never been more true of our desire to help people achieve their full potential.

“Just some of the initiatives included in our submission were providing £3.8m in emergency financial aid to 3,500 students; reaching 14.1m unique visitors to our free learning resources on OpenLearn and raising £158,000 for life-changing scholarships in our 36-hour Giving Day challenge.”

Five other finalists include: University of Southampton, Queen Mary University, City - University of London, University of Exeter and London Metropolitan University.

Winners will be selected by an independent judging panel, made up of leading figures from business, charity, and the public sector.