Milton Keynes Central Library to get £50k extra funding towards improvements
Proposal includes new changing space facility to make library more accessible
An extra £50,000 to help improve Milton Keynes Central Library in on the cards.
Plans include upgrading lighting and signage, as well as improving the children’s library space.
There are also plans to install a Changing Places facility, including a toilet, larger sink and/or shower and equipment such as a bench or hoist.
The proposals are part of budget plans and will be debated by councillors next month.
Labour Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Libraries are a key pillar of our community, and we’re working hard to protect and improve them wherever we can.”
“MK Central Library in particular is so important to families and children across our city, and I’m happy that this funding will improve the library, and make it accessible for even more residents of Milton Keynes.”
Liberal Democrat Councillor Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Inequality and Child Poverty, said: “I’m especially pleased that there are plans for a Changing Places facility to be included in the library’s improvements. All councillors expressed their support for Changing Places when I brought a motion on the topic to Full Council last year, and it is great to see progress being made already.
“The Progressive Alliance’s goal for Milton Keynes is to be a safe, welcoming and accessible place, and having a Changing Place in our Central Library helps us achieve that.”