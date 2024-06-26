Milton Keynes Chef wins ‘Best of the Best’ award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popstar Wes Nelson may have been the headline act, but it was a Chef from Hampstead Gate Day Nursery in Milton Keynes who stole the show at an awards ceremony and festival.

Picking up the trophy for ‘Kitchen Team of the Year’, talented Olivia Cherry from the setting on Eelbrook Avenue was delighted to be crowned as winner during the special event at the Kelmarsh Estate in Northampton, having been nominated by families and praised by a panel of judges for her passion and dedication to serving children balanced and nutritious meals.

Olivia has consistently achieved five-star kitchen inspections from Environmental Health and has shown her enthusiasm for bringing people together with food for cultural celebrations and events, as well as educating children to make healthy, informed choices for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to celebrate the win, Olivia’s adoring team presented her with a bouquet of flowers and gifts including a framed illustration by artist Maria Christania Winardi, embellished with comments of praise and appreciation from her proud colleagues and nursery families.

L-R: Childbase Partnership Chairman; Mike Thompson, Chef; Olivia Cherry and CEO; Emma Rooney

The panel of judges explained;

“The winner of Kitchen Team of the Year stood out from the beginning. This Chef had received the most comments and amazing feedback from parents and staff alike. They showcased their enthusiasm for their work and their setting and made a real impression.”

Hampstead Gate Nursery Chef, Olivia Cherry said;

“Winning the Kitchen Team of the Year award felt amazing! I am extremely grateful to have had my hard work recognised in such a fantastic way. The comments from the judges were brilliant and I feel so proud of myself for winning. The comments from the parents and staff during the voting process were so heartfelt and made me feel very appreciated in my role at nursery. It was not only a win for me, but a team win for Hampstead Gate too!”

Olivia Cherry