Milton Keynes children help spread festive cheer with Christmas cards for local community

A creative pupil at Bow Brickhill Church of England Primary School in Milton Keynes has won a Christmas card competition to help spread festive cheer to members of the community at David Wilson Homes’ Woburn Downs development.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The competition organised by the leading homebuilder was to design a Christmas card which would then be delivered to residents of the housebuilder’s development on Kitchener Drive.

After a range of creative designs were submitted, it was Chloe from Year 6 who was crowned the winner, who was awarded an art set by David Wilson Homes to foster her artistic ability, as well as a selection of her cards to give to her family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elinor Wiemer, School Business Support at Bow Brickhill C of E Primary School, said: “The children loved creating their Christmas card designs and we are delighted that the winning design will be delivered to residents in the school’s catchment area. Many children from the Woburn Downs development attend the school and I’m sure they will all be congratulating Chloe when the card drops through their letterboxes.”

BN - 1512202313 - Chloe with one of her designed Christmas cards and prize

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “It was a pleasure to team up with Bow Brickhill C of E Primary School to create these wonderful Christmas cards.

“We’d like to thank all the children who took part in the competition for their entries and we hope Chloe will take great pride in knowing she has helped spread festive cheer in the local community.”

Located on Watling Street, Woburn Downs is situated within easy reach of the M1, A5 and the A421. Potential homebuyers will be just six miles from the centre of Milton Keynes where there is an array of shops, restaurants and leisure activities for all of the family, including cinema or theatre trips and indoor skiing at Xscape.