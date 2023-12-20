“We’d like to thank all the children who took part in the competition for their entries, and we hope Chloe will take great pride in knowing she has helped spread festive cheer in the local community.”

A creative pupil at the Bow Brickhill Church of England Primary School in Milton Keynes has won a Christmas card competition to help spread festive cheer to members of the community at David Wilson Homes’ Woburn Downs development.

Chloe, a Year 6 pupil, was crowned the winner. She received an art set by David Wilson Homes to further her artistic abilities, and she also received a selection the Christmas cards she designed to gift to her family and friends.

Elinor Wiemer, School Business Support at Bow Brickhill C of E Primary School, said: “The children loved creating their Christmas card designs and we are delighted that the winning design will be delivered to residents in the school’s catchment area. Many children from the Woburn Downs development attend the school and I’m sure they will all be congratulating Chloe when the card drops through their letterboxes.”

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “It was a pleasure to team up with Bow Brickhill C of E Primary School to create these wonderful Christmas cards.

“We’d like to thank all the children who took part in the competition for their entries, and we hope Chloe will take great pride in knowing she has helped spread festive cheer in the local community.”