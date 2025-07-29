Milton Keynes City Council comes top of the class for early years education and childcare
According to the latest data from the government, our council is beating national figures by 14%.
Some 79% of eligible two-year-olds in MK have a place at an approved pre-school, nursery, or childminder in MK, compared to just 65% nationwide.
In neighbouring council areas, take up ranges from 54% in North Northants to 65% in Bedford.
MK City Council proactively guides families to the ‘Time for Twos’ scheme, which gives parents in receipt of certain benefits up to 15 hours of fully funded early years education per week, for a maximum of 38 weeks per year. Some children with special needs or disabilities are also eligible.
“We’ve been working hard in Milton Keynes to ensure that all eligible families are aware of free early years education. The extra time spent around other children and supported by professionals, can really help with early development, and builds confidence in children before they move into school. The scheme also helps some parents who may be finding it difficult to balance childcare with opportunities to work. Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “There are lots of great options for local families as 98% of early years settings and childminders in MK are rated Good or better by Government watchdog Ofsted.”