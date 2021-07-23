Milton Keynes College applies for new purpose-built digital centre

Milton Keynes College Group has submitted its planning application for a new purpose-built digital centre.

The new set-up would home the South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) and be built as an extension of the existing Andrew Peck building on the junction of Sherwood Drive and Selwyn Grove, close to the entrance to Bletchley train station.

The main entrance will move to the south side of the building for better access to the rest of the campus and nearby transport hubs. The existing building will be connected to the new extension via a glazed wall link.

An artistic mock-up of the design by GSSArchitecture

The plans have taken into account feedback from a virtual planning consultation, hosted by the College and Tetra Tech in May.

Dr Julie Mills OBE, CEO and principal of Milton Keynes College Group says, “When considering the plans for the new centre we wanted to be sure it would feel inclusive, sustainable and welcoming.

"The SCIoT is going to be so vital for the future of the whole region in terms of supplying people trained in those vital tech skills that are so desperately needed by business. I’m really pleased that we’ve found a way to make some areas open to the public including a café and rooms for community use and events. We want everyone to feel that this exciting new place is going to be good for everyone.”

If planning approval is given by Milton Keynes Council it’s hoped work can begin before the end of the year and be fully completed by Spring 2023.

The current building

GSSArchitecture has designed the building, partner Anna McTaggart commented: “GSSArchitecture is delighted to be working with the College on this exciting project. The concept is to create a welcoming and inclusive technology building that is a distinctive landmark in Bletchley and enhances the existing College Campus, attracting new learners and encouraging business and community involvement.

"Working closely with the College, careful consideration has been given to the blend of spaces that will encourage collaboration and deliver a learning workplace which is aspirational and fun, reflecting a new approach to agile learning and current trends in ‘tech’ workplace design.

"The building will be highly sustainable with a strong emphasis on supporting the health and wellbeing of all building users, delivering a truly unique facility that leads the way for educational schemes.”