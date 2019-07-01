Milton Keynes College's delight after trio sign for Dons

Milton Keynes College hope seeing a hat-trick of their students sign professional contracts with MK Dons will be an inspiration to others.

Jay Bird, Charlie Pattison and Matthew Sorinola were part of Paul Tisdale's retained list at the beginning of May and study at MK College for a BTEC in Sport as part of their work with the Dons Academy.

Top row (l-r) Matthew Sorinola and Jay Bird'Bottom row (l-r): Charlie Pattison and Dylan Asonganyi

Course Team Leader at the College, Nathan Flynn, said: “It’s wonderful that the club puts its trust in us to help with the education of Academy players. We’re always very proud when they get the chance to turn professional and this is big moment in all of their lives.”

Last year, another former College student Dylan Asonganyi signed his first professional contract too.