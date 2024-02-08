Milton Keynes College tops national marketing awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The marketing team at Milton Keynes College Group has been named Best of the Best and Team of the Year at the 2024, Further Education (FE) First Awards, run by the College Marketing Network.

The local team won a total of six awards, including Marketing Director, Lee Parker, being declared Marketing Superstar of the Year.

Lee said, “You always enter these awards hoping you might come back with something but to land six different awards was a fabulous result. We have a brilliant team here who work incredibly hard and come up with some fantastic creative ideas and I’m so proud of all of them.”

The victorious MK College Marketing team

CEO and Group Principal, Sally Alexander, said, “I’m thrilled with the success of the marketing team at this year’s awards. It’s thoroughly deserved. Further Education is a very competitive field and it’s easy to get drowned out by the noise, especially around schools and universities, meaning that FE often gets overlooked, so we have to fight for every bit of recognition we can get. I’m especially delighted for Lee, who puts his heart and soul into everything he does for us.”

Emma Wilde, Executive Director at the College Marketing Network, said: “The FE First Awards are the only awards dedicated solely to recognising marketing achievements within the Further Education sector. It was fantastic to celebrate the amazing marketing professionals that work so hard.

“These marketing teams do an incredible job on tight budgets, and for anyone outside the sector, it’s actually a very complex and high-pressure industry to work in, with multiple target audiences and complex funding.