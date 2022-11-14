Milton Keynes College wins £1m government contract to raise standards in English and maths

Milton Keynes College Group has been awarded a £1milion to run a scheme which will benefit young people across the south and east of England, London and the southeast, the east midlands and the east of the country.

The Greater Than > Network project will aid collaboration among teachers of the two subjects to share best practice and coordinate strategies across 40 further education colleges.

Deputy Group Principal, Alex Warner, said: “This is a real vote of confidence from the government that Milton Keynes College is best placed to guide colleagues around the country in helping students attain the best possible results.

"I’m so proud of the staff working in this part of the curriculum; we’ve been chosen because of the quality of their teaching and the outstanding results our students have achieved because of it.”

He explained Department for Education research shows “individuals achieving five or more good GCSEs (including English and maths) as their highest qualification have a lifetime productivity gain worth around £100,000 compared to those with below level 2 or no qualifications. Restricting the comparison group to just those with no qualifications boosts the returns to £283,000 for men and £232,000 for women.”

The importance of the subjects doesn’t end there, in that the qualifications a person has even reflects on their life expectancy.

The College has proven its value in this area in terms of helping thousands of young people overcome their struggles with both subjects.

Mr Warner added: “We’re hoping we can support the other 40 colleges in the project to bring their numbers up to this kind of level, but we also want to learn from the good things some of them are doing to make our own results even better.