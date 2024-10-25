Milton Keynes Council assisting Langland Community School to ride safely

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Langland Community School are delighted to receive a total of five bikes for the students.

Milton Keynes Council have lent a fleet of five bikes for Langland Community School to use for the next 6 months in their school, to help get more of children riding bikes.

These will be used to support more children to complete their Bikeability and ride safely.

The school wishes to say thank you to the Mayor for visiting their school to present them to Junior Chair and Vice Chair (Pictured with our Headteacher Miss Donna Christy, Sports Coach Mr Suleyman and Safeguarding Governor Sally Perkins.