Milton Keynes #EMATter schools cut energy use for Power Down Day

Pupils and staff at East Midlands Academy Trust primary schools in Milton Keynes have switched off and powered down for a special event to save energy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

#EMATter schools Orchard Academy and Shepherdswell Academy took part in a Power Down Day on Friday (24 November), in which they pledged to switch off all lights and photocopiers and reduce the use of the kettle.

The schools also turned off whiteboards in their classrooms, only using staff laptops to take registers, and took part in outdoor and non-tech based lessons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruth Ryan, Executive Headteacher for both schools said: “As a Trust, our community of schools is committed to reducing our energy consumption, not only by teaching our pupils about the importance of saving energy but learning from them about how we can all become more environmentally-aware.

Shepherdswell Academy pupils enjoy Power Down Day

“Our pupils are always suggesting new ways we can cut our energy waste further around school.