Milton Keynes #EMATter schools cut energy use for Power Down Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
#EMATter schools Orchard Academy and Shepherdswell Academy took part in a Power Down Day on Friday (24 November), in which they pledged to switch off all lights and photocopiers and reduce the use of the kettle.
The schools also turned off whiteboards in their classrooms, only using staff laptops to take registers, and took part in outdoor and non-tech based lessons.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ruth Ryan, Executive Headteacher for both schools said: “As a Trust, our community of schools is committed to reducing our energy consumption, not only by teaching our pupils about the importance of saving energy but learning from them about how we can all become more environmentally-aware.
“Our pupils are always suggesting new ways we can cut our energy waste further around school.
"This was demonstrated by Shepherdswell Academy pupils in September when our Eco Council achieved the coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag award for making the school more environmentally-friendly, and we’re hopeful that Orchard Academy is on its way to achieving this too.”