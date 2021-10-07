Milton Keynes mayor to officially open school's new purpose-built classroom

A new Art and Design Technology room at Romans Field School is to be officially opened by Milton Keynes mayor, Cllr Mohammed Khan, next week.

The new educational space represents the school's dedication and investment to providing quality education with all pupils now having the opportunity to learn new skills using specialist equipment in a purpose-built classroom.

Romans Field School, based in Shenley Road, Bletchley, is a small school of 56 children aged five to 11 whose primary needs are social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH). It has recently expanded and now supports children with significant complex needs, who follow a bespoke curriculum, the Romans Field curriculum. The special school serves the wider Milton Keynes area but also educates children from Northampton, Luton, Buckinghamshire, and Bedfordshire.

Staff believe they are well-placed to be able to inspire pupils to continue creative studies beyond primary school, helping them to become the skilled workers of the future.

In 2018, the school was awarded a 'good' rated Ofsted inspection and more recently with the Primary Science Quality Mark to celebrate its commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

A spokesman said: "Romans Field School aims to provide each child with a high-quality education and the tools they need to become independent, happy, and successful throughout their lives.