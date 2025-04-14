Milton Keynes Music Academy honoured with two prestigious awards for excellence in arts and business

These accolades come as a double celebration for the Academy, which has been a cornerstone of music education in Milton Keynes for over a decade. The MKBAA honour acknowledges the Academy’s cultural contribution to the region, while the SME Silver Award recognises outstanding business leadership, innovation, and community engagement.

“We are absolutely thrilled—and still a little incredulous—to receive two such prestigious awards within weeks of each other,” said Gabriele Baldocci, founder and director of Milton Keynes Music Academy. “It’s a powerful reminder of the impact music education can have, not just artistically, but as a force for community, growth, and opportunity.”

The awards highlight the strength of the Academy’s team. From Nagore's exceptional business operations, to Anna’s welcoming customer service, and the commitment of the Academy’s outstanding teachers, each person has played a vital role. At the heart of it all are the students, whose passion and progress continue to inspire the entire community.

“The judges were impressed by this strong entry, and appreciated how they are bringing music, the arts and culture into schools and enlightening young minds. Their commitment to a creative and vibrant engagement programme, makes sure they reach a wide range of groups across the city”

– Official Statement from the Judges of MKBAA

Milton Keynes Music Academy offers in-person and online music lessons for all ages and skill levels, aiming to create a nurturing, dynamic environment where music and creativity thrive.

For more information, visit: miltonkeynesmusicacademy.com

