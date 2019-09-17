Milton Keynes nursery wants former children to come to its 30th birthday

Did you go to Acorn Early Years Foundation as a youngster?

Well the childcare provider is celebrating its 30th birthday this weekend - and wants old faces to come and join the fun!

The company began in 1989 as a single nursery under the name of Acorn Childcare in Castlethorpe, but has grown to become one of the most established childcare providers in Milton Keynes.

This Saturday (September 21) the group will host a party with all six of its original intake, and anyone else who attended or worked at the nursery is welcome too.

The event takes place from 2-4pm AT 17 South Street, Castlethorpe.