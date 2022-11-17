Milton Keynes school benefits from new outdoor learning area thanks to £350k investment

Pupils at a Bletchley school have a new, state-of-the-art outdoor learning and play area thanks to a £350,000 investment by Preston Hedges Trust.

The new facility at Holne Chase Primary is the latest in an ongoing programme of improvements kickstarted by the Trust since it was appointed to turnaround and transform the school in December 2020.

And with investments over the last two years transforming the learning spaces including the creative new outdoor area, new ICT suite and jungle themed library scheduled for completion by Christmas, the school is already seeing a dramatic improvement.

Holne Chase pupils enjoying the space

Newly appointed principal, David Killick, said: “Holne Chase is a school for the whole family, with a committed and highly skilled staff team.

“We believe learning is a partnership between home and school and, since joining Preston Hedges Trust, have transformed the Early Years provision to embed a brilliant new reading scheme and prioritise learning through creative play.

“Brand new creative learning spaces have been built all around the school, and parents now have the opportunity to enjoy this much improved environment during family reading mornings. A reinvigorated curriculum and brand new approach to PE have also been introduced.”

Preston Hedges Trust chief executive, Paul Watson, said: “We are committed to providing the very best facilities and opportunities for pupils at all our schools, as one team working hard across Milton Keynes and Northampton to achieve the best possible outcomes for our children.”

Advertisement

Holne Chase pupils enjoying the space