Milton Keynes school recognised with accreditation for commitment to mental health

A Milton Keynes school has been recognised with an accreditation for its commitment to mental health.

Shepherdswell Academy has achieved official accreditation from mental health wellness programme Lightbulb, which recognises their commitment to the mental health agenda and good practice.

The school was officially presented with their certificate today (Friday 31st March) during their assembly by Peter Rainford from St Andrew’s College, part of St Andrew’s Healthcare.

Shepherdswell Academy school council members with Peter Rainford from St Andrew's College, headteacher Ruth Ryan and assistant headteacher Ellen Williams

LightBulb provides a ready-made framework for schools so those that participate can demonstrate and showcase excellence regarding mental health practice to regulatory bodies such as Ofsted.

A team from St Andrew’s Healthcare has been working closely with the school providing staff training and ideas for whole school strategies and practice. This culminated in an assessment day with the school, including interviews with staff and pupils, as well as gaining evidence through photographs and information about the systems, activities, and procedures the school has in place to create a culture that is positive around mental health.

Headteacher of Shepherdswell Academy, Ruth Ryan, said it further reinforces the good work being done to support pupils at the school.

"It's never been more important to focus on mental health and we are very pleased to have achieved this accreditation,” Ruth Ryan said.