Milton Keynes schools are invited to share their exam results and success stories with the Citizen

With exam results looming, city schools wishing to share their students’ success stories are encouraged to send them in to the MK Citizen.

We will welcome all your stories and photos on exam results day, August 15.

Meanwhile a headteacher has spoken out on what students should do if their A Level results are not as they expected.

According to recent UCAS data, 316,850 UK 18-year-olds have applied to university or college this year. This is an increase of 0.7% from 2023 and the second-highest on record.

“With so many applications, it's fair to say that securing a university place can be very competitive. In some cases, some students might not get the results they were hoping for, which can impact their confidence and their future plans, said Alison Pike, Head of Careers and Higher Education Guidance at Sidcot Independent School.

If students didn’t receive a place, there are definitely options available to them – and one of them is Clearing, a UCAS service which allows applicants to apply for university places that are still open.

It’s also a great way for applicants to change courses if they aren’t happy with their original choice.

In 2023, a total of 38,140 students managed to secure university places through UCAS Clearing, up from 33,280 in 2022 - a rise of nearly 15%. Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

But going through the Clearing process can be a challenging time for them and their parents, says Alison.

“For many it can be an overwhelming experience. Missing out on a much-anticipated university place can often leave students feeling disappointed and anxious about their next steps,” she said.

“UCAS has provided a comprehensive guide for 2024 which covers everything,including how to interact with universities, how to handle student finance and more. Familiarising yourself with the process can reduce uncertainties and anxiety for you both and allow you to help them make clear and informed decisions on what to do next.”

She added: “Before you jump into Clearing, it’s important to take time to check in with your child and see how they’re feeling. For many students, going through Clearing can leave them feeling disappointed or anxious about what to do next, and the decisions they need to make.

“Be there for them and listen to their concerns. Reassure your child that Clearing is an opportunity, not a setback. Acknowledge their hard work and reassure them that their feelings are valid.”

“Help them by researching available courses. Encouraging them to look at their original 5 choices can be a great starting point. Collect contact details for universities and keep track of any information they might need.

“Reinforce the idea that every step forward is progress, and that Clearing is just a step towards finding a suitable place.”

If clearing doesn’t seem to be a good fit, remind your child that there are always different routes available, advises Alison/

"Re-sitting exams is always an option, and taking a gap year can be a very enriching experience. University abroad, internships, apprenticeships and work placements can also be alternative routes into their chosen field.”.