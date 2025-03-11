Milton Keynes sixth formers attend Royal Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey

Denbigh School students were proud to be invited to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey

Sixth Formers from Denbigh School joined a congregation of 2,000 people from across the Commonwealth family of nations at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The theme of the Service, which was attended by the Their Majesties, The King and The Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, was ‘together we thrive’.

Anthony Steed, Denbigh’s headteacher said: “It was a privilege for our students to be invited to the Commonwealth Day Service and they represented the young people of Milton Keynes with great pride.

He added: “The focus of the service was ‘belonging and inclusion’ which are values which underpin our school community here at Denbigh School.’