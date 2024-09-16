Milton Keynes students achieve BFI Certification in landmark short course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a remarkable achievement, all 15 students who participated in the inaugural BFI short course at the Film Academy Milton Keynes have successfully received their certification. The students, who were put forward for the NCFE Level 2 accreditation, passed, marking a significant milestone for the participants.

This pioneering BFI short course, held for the first time in Milton Keynes, has not only equipped students with valuable industry skills but also granted them access to the esteemed BFI alumni network. This prestigious status provides graduates with exclusive benefits, including invitations to special events and talks, opportunities for further courses, and potential funding for future projects.

"We are thrilled with the success of our first cohort," said Nana Oguntola, CEO at Film Academy Milton Keynes. "The outstanding achievement of these students highlights the quality of the training we provide at the Academy. Their certification is a testament to their hard work and dedication and the commitment of our trainers to making sure our learners excel."

Following the success of this inaugural course, registration is now open for the second cohort, which is set to begin in October. This next session promises to continue the tradition of excellence, offering more aspiring filmmakers the chance to gain valuable skills and connect with the broader film industry community.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply soon to secure their place in the upcoming cohort. For more information on the BFI short course and to register, please visit www.famk.co.uk