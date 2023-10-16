Milton Keynes students take part in writing workshop with author Rhian Tracey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New year 7 students at The Milton Keynes Academy, part of Creative Education Trust, were delighted to meet local author and teacher Rhian Tracey recently.

Rhian’s new book I Spy is part thriller, part crime novel and set in nearby Bletchley Park during World War II. In the book, 12-year-old Robyn and her friends are about to have their 1930s world turned upside down as they get drawn into the mystery and secrets surrounding Bletchley Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rhian took the time to talk about the inspiration for the book, her own personal family connection to Bletchley Park and its exciting but secret history.

Rhian Tracey and students from The Milton Keynes Academy

Several Year 7 and Year 8 students also attended a writing workshop in the school library, where Rhian shared fun ways of creating and developing characters that students can take away and use in their own writing.

Author Rhian Tracey said:

“Thanks for having me at MK Academy. I really enjoyed spending time with you and your students, especially in such a beautiful building. Your library was wonderfully stocked and labelled and clearly very popular with the students.

“I thought that Year 7 and Year 8 were a credit to the school. Thoroughly involved and excited during the assembly and had plenty of questions during the Q&A. In the workshops, I noticed how polite the students were and engaged and creative as they carried out the work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would be delighted to come and work with you again in the future.”

Gordon Farquhar, Principal at The Milton Keynes Academy, said:

“We are very grateful to Rhian for visiting our students and inspiring them.

“It was lovely to hear that our students were so engaged throughout and willing to ask Rhian questions during our author’s question time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These enriching opportunities are so valuable to our students. This is our first author event of the academic year and we look forward to providing more opportunities like this for our students in future.”