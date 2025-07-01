Milton Keynes’ young people called to “Speak Up for Community Solar” as new video competition launches alongside extra school funding news

Milton Keynes Community Energy (MKCE) has today launched an exciting new opportunity for young people to lead the conversation on renewable energy with the “Speak Up for Community Solar” student video competition.

The launch coincides with Community Energy Fortnight 2025 — a national celebration of people-powered energy — and comes alongside positive news that extra funding is now available for Milton Keynes (MK) schools through MKCE’s "1MW Solar for MK Schools" programme.

The “Speak Up for Community Solar” video competition invites young people aged 11 to 19 to create short, impactful videos celebrating the power of solar and community energy. With prizes including a DJI Osmo handheld pro camera, £50 gift voucher, certificates, and exclusive work experience with MK-based professional filmmaker Keegan Starkey of Starkey Productions and Wedding Diaries, the competition provides both a creative outlet and a pathway to real-world skills.

MKCE Director, Jane Grindey, said: “Community Energy Fortnight is about showing how local communities can take ownership of the energy transition. Through this competition, we’re giving young people in Milton Keynes the tools to share their voices, develop creative skills, and connect to the growing movement of community-led energy. It’s a perfect summer holiday project or early-autumn term activity that also builds awareness of how schools and communities can lead the change.”

Young people making a video about community energy on their mobile phone

The competition is directly linked to MKCE’s 1MW Solar for MK Schools programme, which already offers fully funded solar PV installations for schools with no upfront costs, no maintenance expenses, and guaranteed energy bill savings. Thanks to MKCE’s delivery partner Solar for Schools securing new National Grid grant funding, eligible Milton Keynes schools can now access even greater financial benefits, including potential grants of up to £25,000 in addition to the existing solar project offer.

Eligibility for the additional school funding is assessed based on National Grid criteria focused on: Location of the school (with priority to areas of high deprivation), percentage of students eligible for free school meals, environmental impact of the installation, and projected financial savings for the school.

Several MK schools are already in MKCE’s development pipeline with solar proposals in place, but with high demand for national grant funding, MKCE is urging schools to act fast to secure their place. Schools interested in exploring the opportunity should share their annual electricity data with MKCE before the summer holidays.

Jane Grindey added: “Every school that joins this programme isn’t just saving on energy costs — they’re part of a wider network keeping energy and profits in Milton Keynes to support community projects, tackle fuel poverty, and build climate awareness in the next generation.”

Radcliffe School students in a classroom workshop during their solar education day with MK Community Energy

Full details of the “Speak Up for Community Solar” short video competition can be found at: www.mkcommunityenergy.co.uk/mk-student-short-video-comp

See here for more on the “1MW Solar for MK Schools” programme: www.mkcommunityenergy.co.uk/1mw-mk-schools