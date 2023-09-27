MK Primary School of the Year Winners: Knowles Primary School
The Awards recognised exceptional schools, academies, universities, teachers and staff, shining a spotlight on the hard-working, talented teams in Milton Keynes, the people who work hard for the community and those who inspire others.
Local Bletchley Primary School, Knowles Primary, was awarded the coveted prize of Primary School of the year. Judges were blown away by the school's commitment to children's personal development and the above national outcomes achieved by pupils at the school from EYFS - Year 6. The award was sponsored by Kip McGrath Education Centres who commented on what an exceptional feel the school had.
Knowles Primary School commented, 'We are bursting with pride to be the winners of Primary School of the Year in MK. Our incredible staff, children and community are well deserving of this award and we thank the judges for recognising the enormous amount of love and hard work that goes in to making Knowles Primary School the amazing school that it is. We would also like to recognise the incredible contributions of the other finalists in MK and what they bring to their communities. We would like to say a massive thank you to MKEA and Kip McGrath for awarding us with this accolade.'
Knowles Primary School is proud to be part of the TOVE Learning Trust who also had an exceptional evening with their schools, winning not only Primary School of the Year but also Secondary School of the Year with Lord Grey Academy. Staff at Lord Grey also scooped the lifetime achievement award and maths team of the year.