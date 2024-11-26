MK SNAP receives over £2k from Co-op Local Community Fund

We’re thrilled to announce that MK SNAP has received a generous £2220.69 from the Co-op Local Community Fund

This funding will play a key role in continuing the development of our community garden project, providing a peaceful and beautiful outdoor space for our learners.

The garden not only promotes wellbeing but also boosts confidence and supports local wildlife.

It serves as a space for fun, friendship, and personal growth, where people with learning disabilities, their families, carers, and volunteers can come together to improve skills and enhance their quality of life.

A heartfelt thank you to all the Co-op members who chose MK SNAP as their local cause. Your support truly makes a difference!