MK SNAP receives over £2k from Co-op Local Community Fund

By Kayla Maisara
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 16:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

We’re thrilled to announce that MK SNAP has received a generous £2220.69 from the Co-op Local Community Fund

This funding will play a key role in continuing the development of our community garden project, providing a peaceful and beautiful outdoor space for our learners.

The garden not only promotes wellbeing but also boosts confidence and supports local wildlife.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It serves as a space for fun, friendship, and personal growth, where people with learning disabilities, their families, carers, and volunteers can come together to improve skills and enhance their quality of life.

A heartfelt thank you to all the Co-op members who chose MK SNAP as their local cause. Your support truly makes a difference!

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice