Moorland Primary School face the Santander Dragons!
The staff at Moorland had worked with Santander previously in a community venture, so when they approached them again to act as the financial custodians of their enterprise fund...they were only too happy to help!
Once inside the building, the pupils shared their presentations to the board of Dragons and each team was successful in securing funding for their project. Angela Monzione, from Santander said "We all had a great time being Dragons – the Year 6 pupils did extremely well, despite how daunting it must have been to present their ideas to us! The staff at Moorland must be very proud of them!"
Moorland deputy head, Sally Carson said "As always, our pupils truly impressed us! They put in tremendous effort preparing their pitches, and we’re excited to see who achieves the highest profit in the coming weeks. Providing students with experiences like this to push themselves in real-world scenarios is truly a valuable opportunity."