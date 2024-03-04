More national recognition for Local Schools Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston Hedges Trust which drives forward Fun, Creativity and Achievement at Holne Chase Primary School in Bletchley in addition to four schools in Northampton has been shortlisted for the 2024 Optimus Multi-Academy Trust Excellence Awards’ Executive Team of the Year.

This recognition for the team comes hot on the heels of the Trust having scooped Small Trust of the Year, and overall Trust of the Year at last year’s Multi-Academy Trust Awards.

It tops off a period of incredible achievements; the Trust having seen two schools it was charged with improving move out of Ofsted special measures and become formally recognised as ‘Good’ schools - including Holne Chase Primary. All the Trust’s schools now far outstrip national benchmarks in the numbers of children achieving ‘age-related’ outcomes.

Preston Hedges Trust Chief Executive Paul Watson

Chief Executive of the Trust Paul Watson said: “Our brilliant executive team is made up of all the school principals, as well as our central team leaders, and has an outstanding ambition, energy and drive to achieve excellent education outcomes for pupils at all our schools.

"We are delighted this collaboration and exceptional hard work is being recognised after what has been a challenging but very successful year.”