Department for Education figures showed that more people in Milton Keynes started apprenticeships during the 2023-2024 academic year

More people living in Milton Keynes started apprenticeships during the 2023-2024 academic year according to new figures from the Department for Education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data showed that 680 people living in Milton Keynes started an apprenticeship during that academic year, the latest for which data is available.

This is up from 595 the previous year, and is the highest figure since records began in 2015-2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These figures combined mean that in total 1,505 people in Milton Keynes were enrolled in an apprenticeship during 2023-2024.

Nationally a record 120,420 people in England started an apprenticeship in 2023-2024 - an increase of eight per cent on the 111,360 the year before - which is the highest figure since records began.

In total 285,125 apprentices were enrolled across England in 2023-2024, a figure that is also a record.

Department for Education figures show that although there has been a steady rise in the number of people starting apprenticeships, numbers of higher education entrants have been more volatile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Milton Keynes 4,370 people entered higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year, a decrease from 4,500 the previous year.

Nationally 717,780 entered higher education during that academic year, the lowest figure since 2019-2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.