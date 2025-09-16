More people in Milton Keynes starting apprenticeships according to new figures

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST
Department for Education figures showed that more people in Milton Keynes started apprenticeships during the 2023-2024 academic yearplaceholder image
More people living in Milton Keynes started apprenticeships during the 2023-2024 academic year according to new figures from the Department for Education.

The data showed that 680 people living in Milton Keynes started an apprenticeship during that academic year, the latest for which data is available.

This is up from 595 the previous year, and is the highest figure since records began in 2015-2016.

These figures combined mean that in total 1,505 people in Milton Keynes were enrolled in an apprenticeship during 2023-2024.

Nationally a record 120,420 people in England started an apprenticeship in 2023-2024 - an increase of eight per cent on the 111,360 the year before - which is the highest figure since records began.

In total 285,125 apprentices were enrolled across England in 2023-2024, a figure that is also a record.

Department for Education figures show that although there has been a steady rise in the number of people starting apprenticeships, numbers of higher education entrants have been more volatile.

In Milton Keynes 4,370 people entered higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year, a decrease from 4,500 the previous year.

Nationally 717,780 entered higher education during that academic year, the lowest figure since 2019-2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

