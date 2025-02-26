More primary schools in Milton Keynes to open free breakfast clubs for hungry children

Local MPs have welcomed the Government’s announcement of the opening of free breakfast clubs across the city, as a vital step in supporting children and families

Hundreds more city pupils will soon benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs as the Labour government confirms the first 750 schools to offer the scheme.

These include primary schools in Brooklands, Fishermead, Great Holm, Greenleys, and Neath Hill, St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary, Brooksward,, Holmwood School and The Willows School and Early Years Centre,

The move will put up to £450 a year back in local parents’ pockets, say the MPs..

From as soon as April, the schools will kick-off the historic programme, with an early adopter phase set to inform Labour’s landmark national roll out which will give all parents access to the scheme.

The clubs come alongside a raft of measures designed to cut the cost of living for families, including the commitment to significantly cut uniform costs through a cap on branded items and complement the government-funded childcare.

Universal free breakfast clubs are central to Labour’s Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn – with research showing the clubs have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.

The scheme also has an important role to play in Labour’s commitment remove the stain of child poverty. Out of the 180,000 children who will benefit from the early adopter schools nationwide, around 67,000 attend schools in deprived areas. This will provide essential meal to ensure every child starts the day ready to learn.

Chris Curtis, MP for MK North said: “I’m delighted that St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School and Brooksward School will be among the first to benefit from Labour’s free breakfast clubs. This is real, tangible change that will help families in our community, making sure children start the day ready to learn while easing pressure on household budgets.”

Emily Darlington, MP for MK Central, said: "Under the previous government, children in Milton Keynes were pretending to eat out of empty lunchboxes to save face - never agan can our forward-thinking city‘s next generation be left hungry and ashamed.

"Full stomachs mean full focus - and that means the educational our children deserve.”