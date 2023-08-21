Mum questions costly 'consumables' charge of toddler's free pre-school hours in Milton Keynes

A Milton Keynes mum has complained that her son’s free government-funded pre-school hours are costing her £45 a week in ‘enrichment’ fees.

The fee, which is also classified under “consumables”, is often requested by pre-schools and nurseries to top up the early years state funding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It can cover meals, snack, nappies and other items deemed as extras.

Children enjoying pre-school. Photo: Getty Images

"£45 might not seem a lot but if parents are in a difficult situation then it’s a choice of having your child at pre-school or paying the gas bill,” said the mum.

"I heard from the preschool that this money also covers toilet paper, crayon's, paint and hand wash... . Shouldn't nurseries provide this? Shouldn’t they provide some level of standards?”

The mum has been paying the fee but has questioned local education bosses whether it is compulsory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This should be a parent choice. We should choose to provide our kids with meals, snacks, nappies etc. My son has packed lunch and snacks. He doesn't use nappies and has never been on school trips, I am being asked by the staff to provide his own sun cream as well.

“I understand pre-schools are massively underfunded but it shouldn't be a parents responsibility to fill gaps and pay for toilet rolls. Or maybe they should stop calling it free 30hrs child care?”

Most nurseries and pre-schools in Milton Keynes charge a lower fee for consumables, said the mum. Some do not charge at all.

Advice website Nursery World states: “The DfE’s 30 hours guidance for local authorities states that providers must not ‘charge parents “top-up” fees (the difference between a provider’s usual fee and the funding they receive from the local authority to deliver free places)’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it also states that nurseries should make supplementary charges if they need to do so. And the guidance even adds that that parents can “expect” to pay for extras.

Nursery World says: “Government guidance states where parents are unable or unwilling to pay for meals and consumables, providers offering the free entitlements can set ‘their own policy on how to respond. However, this must include alternative options, such as allowing a parent to bring in their own consumables or a packed lunch.

“Providers should also be ‘mindful of the impact of additional charges on the most disadvantaged parents”

Finally, guidance states that all parents should have the same rights to access a free entitlement place, regardless of whether or not they choose to pay for extras.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All families with three and four year olds are entitled to 15 hours of free childcare or early education for 38 weeks and it can be used flexibly with one or more provider.

One leading nursery in MK said the consumables charge ensured it earned a “fair hourly rate” for looking after children.

“The consumables charge is usually the difference between the hourly rate that an Early Educator would normally charge families and the rate that the local authority pay to Early Educators for these hours.”