Nando's offers free Peri-Peri to Milton Keynes students on GSCE and A-Level results days

On the GSCE and A-Level results days this month, any student can produce their results slip at an MK Nando’s branch and enjoy a free starter or quarter of Peri-Peri chicken.

The offer will either help students drown their sorrows or kick-start their celebrations, depending upon what grades they get, say Nando’s bosses.

It will also apply to equivalent exams such as BTECs or NVQs, they say.

Nando's are giving away free food to students on results day

This year results for A-Levels are due on August 18 while GCSE results will come on August 25.

A Nando’s spokesman said: “Returning for yet another year of celebrations (and commiserations), Nando’s Results Day promotion will bring joy to the ears – and tastebuds – of students and PERi-PERi-lovers, with tens of thousands of young people taking up on the offer year-on-year, since its inception.

“But that’s not all; if you’re heading off to Uni, we’ve got you covered too. As from 5th August, Nando’s will be recommencing recruitment for its annual Student Brand Ambassadors, opening opportunities for young fans to be Nando’s next Ambassador on campus, at universities across the UK.”

For more information, and to sign-up to become a SBA, head here.

Nando’s Results Day promotion is available to claim in-restaurant, for eat-in and walk-in collect only, on minimum orders of £7. For full terms and conditions, visit here.