National recognition for an unsung hero
Working tirelessly across both Roade and Deanshanger campuses, Mrs Haynes is a constant source of calm, care, and unwavering support for our Sixth Form students (and staff). She keeps everything running smoothly, always goes the extra mile, and is the heart of so much that makes our Sixth Form special.
The award was presented at our Roade Campus, where Mrs Haynes was celebrated by friends and colleagues, a truly special moment for someone who gives so much to others every day.
The Pearson National Teaching Awards are a prestigious celebration of exceptional educators and support staff across the UK. The Unsung Hero category recognises individuals who have made an enormous impact on their school community, not in the spotlight but behind the scenes, with dedication, compassion, and tireless commitment.
“Mrs Haynes is the quiet force who makes an extraordinary difference every single day. Her care, calm presence, and generosity of time and spirit have shaped the Sixth Form community into something very special. We are so proud of her," said Gavin Martin, Head of Sixth Form
We couldn’t be more proud. Thank you, Mrs Haynes — you are, without doubt, our Unsung Hero.