National Winning Streak for Thornton College Students

Students at Thornton College have recently won a number of significant national and regional competitions across a range of subject areas and age groups - from winning the Music for Youth Nationals and singing at the Royal Albert Hall to winning the National Bebras Computational Challenge, Thornton students are definitely on a winning streak!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Molly, a Year 5 student, scored the highest score possible in the 8 – 10 years age group category and ranked 1st in the country out of 20,445 entrants in the Bebras Computational Challenge – a competition of computational thinking!

On 2nd December, the Thornton Equestrian team took part in the NSEA event at Bury Farm and won making them school Regional Champions! Charlotte, Year 11 student is also first in the country for the 90cm eventing category in terms of points accrued with the NSEA – an incredible achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday 1st December Florence and Matilda swam in the ISA (Independent Schools Association) Swimming Finals at the London Aquatic Centre (the venue for swimming events at the 2012 Olympics). Florence won Gold and Matilda won two Golds and a Bronze. Both girls performed brilliantly and were excellent representatives for Thornton.

Thornton College Students on a National Winning Streak!

In early December Gracie, Year 8, was selected as a finalist in the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory School Science Prize. Each entrant had to submit an essay about their love of science. The students' task for the final was to give a two-minute presentation titled 'Why I Love Science'.

Lili, Year 11, achieved a LAMDA Distinction award for the highest Grade 8 examination in Acting! Thornton Speech and Drama students have achieved 100% Distinction in their LAMDA Speech and Drama examinations this term.

Olanna, also in Year 11 has been published in the Girls’ School’s Association’ publication ‘Illuminating Lives, Inspiring Futures’ – tasked with answering the question ‘How do you think girls’ schools have the power to create a fairer world for everyone?’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November, following their wonderful performance at the Birmingham Town Hall earlier in the year, the Thornton Senior Chamber Choir were selected to perform at the Music for Youth Prom in the Royal Albert Hall. Particularly impressive is the fact that many of the groups are auditioned county ensembles, whilst Thornton are the only school selected to perform on this occasion.

Dr Louise Shaw, Head Teacher said, “WOW what a term it has been! We know that Thornton is full of very talented individuals, and it is wonderful to see them shine on the Regional and National stage and achieve the recognition they hugely deserve. At Thornton we encourage students to use ‘their talents to the full’ and this recent winning streak is evidence of our school ethos – Thornton really is a community where girls thrive!”