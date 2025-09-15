Nature helps nurture young minds in Milton Keynes

Did you know The Parks Trust, the charity caring for your parks, provides a wide range of nature-themed education for local schools? Primary and Secondary schools in and around the city can benefit from a host of activities, from assemblies, workshops, and youth programmes to subsidised curriculum-based sessions in and out of the classroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outdoor Learning sessions with The Parks Trust are primarily held in local parks, and cover topics such as Environmental Heroes, Life of Plants, Wild Wellbeing, and River Explorers. Bookings for 2025-26 academic year are still open, including the Junior Park Rangers programme!

Junior Park Rangers (JPR) is a wonderful way for schools to encourage children (Years 4-6) to love nature, look after their local green spaces and spread the word about enjoying the great outdoors! As a pre-packaged ‘club’ with lots of activities and resources provided by the Trust, the JPR programme is simple to deliver and it’s completely FREE for Milton Keynes schools and children. Check out this JPR video to see what the programme is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Griffiths, Outdoor Learning and Interpretation Manager at The Parks Trust said: “Our education initiatives are all about caring for nature locally, and throughout the year we’re proud to engage thousands of young MK residents with their surrounding environments” adding “our team of learning experts are passionate about encouraging children to get closer to nature and caring for the environment for years to come. And our amazing volunteers love it too - they collectively contribute more than 400 hours to our learning activities every year!”.

If you’re a teacher, governor or parent in the Milton Keynes area, contact The Parks Trust to find out more about educational opportunities or visit theparkstrust.com/outdoorlearning