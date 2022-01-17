New 630-place primary school to be built in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council (MKC) has approved its plans to build Calverton Lane Primary School.

It will construct a 630-place (3-form entry) primary school and 39-place nursery “to serve the new community of Calverton Green in the Western Expansion Area (WEA)”, a strategic site allocation of around 360 hectares, west of CMK.

This major scheme (05/00291/MKPCO) granted outline planning permission in October 2007, includes up to 4,330 homes, and a secondary school and three primary schools among other community facilities. Fairfield Primary School has already been constructed.

The new school will open next year

The school site was part of Common Farm but is largely unused, except for some archaeological works.

WEA developer L&Q Estates currently owns the site, but a land transfer to MKC will take place “within the project programme and licences will be arranged for site access until the land transfer is complete”.

New school plans also detail a library, sports pitches, a hard-surfaced two-court multi-use games area, studio space, staff and visitor car parks (including disabled and EV), and a new vehicle access from Simmental Way.

“The development is part of the key infrastructure provision of the Western Expansion Area and the outline permission (05/00291/MKPCO) establishes the principle for development of a primary school on the site,” documents state.

Adding: “The proposed development is of a high quality and appropriate design that will contribute positively to the character of the new neighbourhood and the surrounding local area.”