New college group chief says outsiders earn more in Milton Keynes than those who call it home

The new Chief Operating Officer at Milton Keynes College Group, claims people working in the city earn more than those who call it home.

Former prison lecturer Jason Mansell, who was recently appointed second-in-command at the growing education group, says it’s time for the city to train up more people up to meet industry and business needs, instead of bringing skilled people in from outside.

He said: “Milton Keynes is the fastest growing city in the country yet those working in the city earn more than those living in the city. My ambition is to see that gap close as we provide the skills and knowledge most in need locally by giving them to our own young people.”

Jason Mansell, Chief Operating Officer, at the Chaffron Way campus.

He is appealing for local businesses to approach the college group to help fill job vacancies.

He believes apprenticeships, T-Levels or digital courses were the way forward.

He added: “For years, families have thought there were only two routes school leavers could take - straight into a job or going to university to get a degree first. They’re starting to appreciate that there is a middle way which offers the best of both worlds, earning and learning at the same time as people taking apprenticeships do.”

He described one incident where a student insisted he wanted to do an apprenticeship against his parents’ wishes for him to go to university. The former student in question is now working for a globally known engineering company and earning £60,000 per year.

Jason described a moving moment involving a former prison student-turned construction worker who visited an event at the college.

Jason recalled: “He explained how he was just about to take his family on holiday for the first time using money that he earned legally. He said it made him feel like a proper family man. That’s the real power of education. He’s gone from breaking the law and costing the taxpayer money to being a taxpayer himself, carving out a good life as a contributing member of society.

