New facilities ready for Milton Keynes school

Pupils at St Mary's School in Wavendon will be walking into a brand new building when they return after their summer holidays.

The new school completes the transfer of St Mary's from its present site in the centre of Wavendon village to a new site on Eagle Farm South.

St Mary's School

The all-through Primary School will grow from its present capacity of 110 students to 630 students over the coming years as its caters for the growing population on the eastern flank of MK and will also provide a new nursery offer for up to 39 children from September 2020.

Chair of Governors, and borough Councillor David Hopkins has been a school governor at St Mary's since 1990 but also has the unique claim to fame of being an old boy of the school having attended the original Wavendon Primary School himself from 1961 to 1967 and to have been a pupil at the school when the school last moved premises in 1965.

The new school will officially open for the new term on September 4 and an official opening with the Mayor of Milton Keynes in attendance and the burying of a time capsule is planned for later in the autumn term.