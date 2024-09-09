New minibuses enhance learning opportunities at St Mary and St Giles Church of England School
This exciting development follows the school’s recent "Good" rating from Ofsted, reflecting its commitment to providing high-quality education and care.
Headteacher Adam Palmer expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are deeply thankful to the Dennis Wise Foundation for their generous support. These new minibuses will have an immediate and positive impact on our pupils’ educational experiences by providing safe and reliable transportation for off-site learning activities.”
Dennis Wise, former Chelsea FC captain and founder of the Dennis Wise Foundation, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative: “At the Dennis Wise Foundation, we believe in creating opportunities that make a difference in young people’s lives. We’re proud to support St Mary and St Giles Church of England School, and I’m confident that these minibuses will open up new and exciting educational experiences for the pupils.”
Located across two campuses in Stony Stratford and Galley Hill, the school is committed to offering enriching learning experiences that go beyond the traditional classroom environment. The geographical distance between the two sites has previously presented some challenges in organising off-site trips and activities as a unified school community. The addition of these minibuses will address this challenge, enabling pupils and staff from both campuses to travel together, thereby strengthening the school’s sense of community.
Governor Rita Wisemans highlighted the significance of this donation: “The minibuses are truly transformative for our school. They will make it much easier to organize sporting events, field trips, and other activities that align with our school’s core values of kindness, responsibility, love, wisdom, and thankfulness.”
