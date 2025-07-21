New Ofsted report celebrates transformation at Milton Keynes Academy

From 'Requires Improvement' to 'Good' in all categories: Milton Keynes Academy, part of Creative Education Trust, has a new Ofsted rating following an inspection in May 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which was rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2023, has now been judged ‘Good’ in all four key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management. This marks a significant milestone in the school’s journey of improvement and reflects the dedication of staff, students, and the wider school community.

Other highlights from the report include:

Pupils demonstrate “high levels of respect for each other, staff and visitors.”

The school’s values are “prominent in everyday interactions.”

Staff “swiftly and accurately” identify the needs of pupils with SEND and provide effective support.

Behaviour has “improved significantly,” with clear expectations and targeted support.

The school’s personal development programme is described as a “shining strength,” helping pupils understand how to stay safe and develop positive character traits.

Leaders and trust representatives have a clear understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for development.

Staff feel “highly positive” about working at the school and value the focus on wellbeing and professional development.

Students from Milton Keynes Academy

In a letter to parents, Gordon Farquhar, Principal of Milton Keynes Academy, said: “This is just the start of our journey. We have already begun work on the next phase of our development which now has the official title 'Good to Great'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the journey we are on and that by working together, we are making a difference. We are a good school in every way; that has now been recognised by Ofsted, to the benefit of our community.”

In addition, Mr Farquhar asked parents to remind their children that, “because of their attitude, their work ethic and their approach they now attend a Good school which they should be proud of and that is, in turn, proud of them.”

The school is hosting an Open Evening on Tuesday 23rd September, and will be hosting a number of tours during the school day following the Open Evening and up to the application deadline at the end of October. This gives local families the chance to see for themselves the learning environment seen by the Ofsted inspectors.