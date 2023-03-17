New podcast from Milton Keynes College Group focuses on racial justice

Racial justice is the focus of Milton Keynes College Group latest podcast series FE Voices.

The podcast brings together key people in the fight for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

The man behind the new series says he’s discovered how important it is for young people to hear others talking about the problems around race.

Encouraging discussion on EDI - Areeba Iftakhar, Fahad Thabit, Arv Kaushal and Ahmadullah Oryakhil.

Diversity and inclusion manager Arv Kaushal, who moderates the podcast, said: “I’ve been really surprised by the number of people who’ve got in touch to say that they didn’t feel they could speak out on EDI in their own lives, communities and workplaces until they heard other people doing it first. It’s as if hearing people talk about the kinds of situations they had faced gave them permission to add their own voices to the discussion.

“I hope there will be people who listen to the discussion on FE Voices who realise that it’s okay for them to speak up about their own experiences.”

While all the students have much to say about the problems of inequality, they are also positive about aspects of life in Britain. Farhad Thabit refers to the nation’s multiculture, the acceptance of the first British Asian Prime Minister, the first black British Chancellor and the ‘adoption of kebabs and curries as national dishes’.

Arv added: “One of the main reasons for producing FE Voices is to try to make sure we’re all talking about the same things. What I mean when I mention, racial justice, equality, equity and so on may not be the same as what other people think those things are. If we don’t all have shared definitions we’re always going to be talking at cross purposes, which won’t help anyone.”

Other guests in the series include Milton Keynes entrepreneurs, Shalom Lloyd, founder of Naturally Tribal skincare, and construction expert, Precious Zumbika-Lwanga and government appointed, national Further Education Commissioner, Shelagh Legrave.

Arv described the mix as people you don’t associate with discussion on EDI, adding that encouraging people to be heard is ‘key to positive change’.

Visit the website to find out more about the podcast.